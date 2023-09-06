Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To Beat Up The Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
In a noteworthy development, thedollar exhibited a robust rally against the Japanese yen during Tuesday's trading session. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Considering the significance of Tuesday, which saw theobserving Labor Day following the Monday holiday, the absence of American traders from the market cannot be underestimated. This timing coincides with the transition to autumn, marking a return to heightened liquidity as August, often dubbed the "vacation month" for major traders, concludes. Anticipating the possibility of pronounced market movements, the Japanese yen might face near-term challenges. Consequently, maintaining a reasonable position size is vital, although the unmistakable uptrend hints at a sustained continuation. In this context, opposing the overarching trend is seemingly unwarranted.While intermittent pullbacks remain conceivable, they should be viewed as opportune moments to acquiredollars at a relatively lower cost. The allure is amplified by the prevailing interest rate differential, yielding benefits with each passing day. The trajectory of American bond yields will wield considerable influence on the market's future direction. However, the prevailing stance of the Bank of Japan, exhibiting no inclination to bolster its currency, implies the persistence of low interest rates in Japan as an inflation-fighting strategy.See Pullbacks as Entry PointsA pivotal juncture looms, where the Japanese yen's equilibrium could potentially shift. The writing on the wall suggests that the Japanese yen's value may eventually yield ground, potentially propelling the market to target the ¥160 level. Notably, this transformation will likely be a gradual process, demanding patience. As such, any periodic pullbacks should be regarded as a strategic opportunity to acquire value.In conclusion, thedollar's substantial rally against the Japanese yen has captured market attention. As liquidity returns post-summer break, the currency pair edges closer to a decisive breakout, fortifying the prior analysis. The backdrop of Labor Day and the transition to autumn contributes to the anticipation of heightened market volatility. Amidst this context, the prevailing uptrend merits attention, aligning with expectations for the longer term. Viewing pullbacks as entry points fordollar accumulation, especially given the advantageinterest rate differential, appears to be a prudent approach. Ultimately, the trajectory hinges on American bond yields while the Bank of Japan's stance on interest rates sets the tone for the Japanese yen. As the market dynamics evolve, the potential for the yen's devaluation, possibly leading to the ¥160 level, adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
As the liquidity vacuum created by the summer break dissipates, the stage seems set for a definitive breakout, potentially leading the market toward the ¥150 level. While this progression aligns with prior expectations, its confirmation bolsters the credibility of the analysis.
MENAFN06092023000131011023ID1107020905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.