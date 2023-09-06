Forex Today: Usd/Jpy, Crude Oil Hit Long-Term High Prices

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started
WTI
Crude Oil
rose strongly yesterday to reach a new multi-month high price, as Saudi Arabia and Russia confirm they will continue supply curbs until the end of 2023. In the Forex market,
the USD/JPY currency pair
advanced strongly yesterday to a new 10-month high above ¥148.75 before selling off somewhat after Japan's top currency diplomat Kanda stated that FX movements were being monitored with urgency while all options remained on the table – a threat of central bank intervention again the continuing weakening of the Japanese Yen. Nevertheless, despite the threat, the price remains not far off its high, and trend traders will be looking to go long on dips or breakouts over the short-term. The Bank of Canada's policy meeting later today is expected to see the Bank maintain its overnight rate at 5.00%. There will be a release ofISM Services PMI data later today. A value significantly higher than 52.5 will be likely to produce gains by theDollar. Cocoa futures traded at a new multi-year high price yesterday but failed to make a record high close at the end of the day. Federal Reserve Governor Waller made a dovish remark implying that the Fed can afford to not hike rates as inflation seems to be showing a continued easing.
