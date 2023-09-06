Cole Engineering Services, Inc. Opens Dod Cyber Collaboration Facility







Photo Caption (Left to right): Michael Nockunas (Sr. Program Manager, CESI); Jason Cole (VP GNS, By Light); Bob Donahue (CEO, By Light); Mike Bowser (COO, By Light); and Keynote Speaker COL Cason Green (U.S. Cyber Command).

CESI is the prime contractor for the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) and Joint Cyber Training Enterprise (JCTE) programs, where they build and operate the largest cyber range in the world, specifically focused on ensuring readiness for the DoD's Cyber Mission Forces (CMF). In their execution of the $957 million Cyber Training, Readiness, Integration, Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract, CESI has teams in Orlando, FL; Fort Gordon, GA; and in the Fort Meade, MD, area. CESI is committed to providing United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), the service cyber components and all other DoD customers with highly skilled cyber operations engineers, cyber planners, cyber training content developers, and mission rehearsal support teams at the customer's point of need. The new facility will allow CESI to better serve its core customer base at Fort Meade and the NCR.

“Opening CESI Hanover allowsto be closer to our core customer while providing a local home for our existing staff of highly skilled cyber operations engineers. The facility will enhance our ability to deliver both enterprise cyber training tools and a highly skilled staff of operational cyber professionals to support USCYBERCOM's critical mission,” says CESI Vice President of Cyber Programs, Stephen Lopez.

Cyber TRIDENT provides the management, integration, maintenance, and evolution for the PCTE platform and provides a holistic, on-demand, standardized training platform that enables the end-to-end planning, preparation, execution, and assessment of training events for the CMF and the entire DoD cyber workforce.

“By Light is committed to bringing our customers the services they need where and when they need them. The facility, collocated with By Light's Global Networks and existing Cyber Divisions, provides world-class professional support for the important work of USCYBERCOM, the military services, and the Cyber National Mission Forces by allowing greater integration and collaboration within the By Light enterprise and among our cyberspace operations and cybersecurity training customers,” says By Light Chief Executive Officer Bob Donahue.

The new facility was opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, where By Light and CESI executives welcomed local staff and VIPs from DoD and Fort Meade.







Image Caption: Cole Engineering Services Inc – a By Light Co.

About CESI:

Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, is a premier integrator and provider of modeling and simulation and cyber training solutions. Since 2004, CESI has been at the forefront of developing, maintaining, and integrating simulation-based training, serigaming, technical services, training, and other support in live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) and cyber domains. CESI designs, builds, and runs infrastructure, platforms, applications, and processes that enable converged training for the integrated multi-domain force. As a full spectrum LVC and cyber developer, integrator, and services provider, we deliver open-source solutions that empower our warriors.

Learn more at .

About By Light:

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government.

For more information, visit .

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media:

Caption (Left to right): Michael Nockunas (Sr. Program Manager, CESI); Jason Cole (VP GNS, By Light); Bob Donahue (CEO, By Light); Mike Bowser (COO, By Light); and Keynote Speaker COL Cason Green (U.S. Cyber Command).

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services