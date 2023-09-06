Millionaire Mastermind Academy Awards $30,000 In Grants To Black Small Business Owners In Arizona







“We are thrilled to partner with Elevate Together to offer grants to business owners within the Impact AZ Program, which is working to close the racial wealth gap through supplier diversity readiness technical assistance,” said Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder and CEO Dr. Velma Trayham.

Elevate Together® was designed to help accelerate the creation, growth, and prosperity of Black- and Hispanic-owned small businesses through education, access, and aid in collaboration with the National Urban League's Entrepreneurship Centers and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. As the founding corporate partner of this nonprofit initiative, The ODP Corporation (parent company to Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions, Veyer, and Varis) proudly pledged an initial investment to help kickstart the program in several major markets to provide eligible small business owners with access to technical assistance programming, mentorship services, professional networks and more.







“We're excited to collaborate with the Millionaire Mastermind Academy to provide cash grants and certified small business mentors to help them elevate their business,” said Sharu Goodwyn, Community Investment Manager for The ODP Corporation.“With support from our associates, customers, community partners, and other like-minded businesses, we look forward to fostering additional opportunities for Black- and Hispanic-owned small business owners to innovate, grow, and prosper.”

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to educate and support the growth of minority business owners, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have supported over 8,000 women through technical assistance and economic empowerment programs.

