Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas Uab Note Programe Has Retained A Credit Rating After Annual Review


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB informs that international credit rating Fitch ratings after performing annual review of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB note programe credit rating, confirmed A credit rating.

    Additional information

    Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:

    Contact person:
    Robertas Vyšniauskas
    Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
    Phone: +370 659 38315
    E-mail:

