Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas Uab Note Programe Has Retained A Credit Rating After Annual Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB informs that international credit rating Fitch ratings after performing annual review of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB note programe credit rating, confirmed A credit rating.
Enclosed: Fitch ratings announcement in regards to Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB note programe credit rating affirmation.
Additional information Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:
Contact person:
Robertas Vyšniauskas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 659 38315
E-mail:
Attachment
Fitch Affirms UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas' Euro EMTN Programme Rating 'A' 20230906
Attachments Fitch Affirms UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas' Euro EMTN Programme Rating 'A' 20230906...
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107020823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.