Correcting And Replacing -- Accolade To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves millions of members, today announced that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:





2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:00 am ET. Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 pm ET

A webcast of these events will be available at ir.accoladeand a replay will be available for 90 days.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.

