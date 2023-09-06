Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market To See Competition Rise | Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Pharma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure market to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Breakdown by Application (Below 19 Year Old, 19-34 Year Old, 35-50 Year Old, 51- 64 Year Old, Above 64 Year Old) by Type (Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ME. The Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure market size is estimated to increase by USD 9.63 Billion at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 57.6 Billion.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allergan plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sientra Inc. (United States), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Alma Lasers Ltd. (Israel), Cutera Inc. (United States), Syneron Candela (United States), Cynosure LLC (United States), Sisram Medical Ltd. (Hong Kong), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), Sciton Inc. (United States), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Sinclair Pharma plc (United Kingdom)
Definition:
The cosmetic surgery and procedure market refers to the medical and aesthetic procedures performed to enhance or alter an individual's appearance for cosmetic reasons. These procedures can include surgical and non-surgical treatments aimed at improving physical appearance and self-esteem.
Market Trends:
Growing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures: Non-surgical treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, and laser therapy are on the rise due to their minimal downtime and reduced risks.
Market Drivers:
Increasing beauty consciousness and the desire for a youthful appearance.
Market Opportunities:
Aging Population: The aging population presents a significant opportunity as they seek anti-aging treatments.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market: Below 19 Year Old, 19-34 Year Old, 35-50 Year Old, 51- 64 Year Old, Above 64 Year Old)
List of players profiled in this report: Allergan plc (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sientra Inc. (United States), Galderma S.A. (Switzerland), Alma Lasers Ltd. (Israel), Cutera Inc. (United States), Syneron Candela (United States), Cynosure LLC (United States), Sisram Medical Ltd. (Hong Kong), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), Sciton Inc. (United States), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Sinclair Pharma plc (United Kingdom)
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
