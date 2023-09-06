Swiss Supermarkets Should Stop Climate-Damaging Product Ads, Says Greenpeace



Supermarket retailers Coop and Migros and their subsidiaries are responsible for 16% of greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland due to advertising, according to the NGO.

Greenpeace based its claim on a study carried out by the research office Infras, it said in a press release released on Wednesday.

According to the survey, additional consumption due to advertising causes up to 7% of total greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland.

As Migros and Coop spend a lot of money on advertising, retailers should issue binding advertising regulations, because every Swiss franc spent on advertising does not have the same impact on the climate, says Greenpeace.

One Swiss franc of advertising spent promoting animal products causes four times more greenhouse gas emissions than the equivalent spent on vegan substitute products. However, there is much more advertising of animal products than vegan products, says the NGO.

