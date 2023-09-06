EQS-News: artec technologies AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

artec technologies AG: Neuentwicklung einer KI-basierten Spracherkennung mit integrierter Übersetzungsfunktion

artec technologies AG: New development of an AI-based speech recognition with integrated translation function

Diepholz, September 06, 2023: artec technologies AG, a provider of audiovisual solutions for media monitoring, sets new standards in the industry with its latest development: an AI-driven, multilingual speech recognition (Speech-to-text, S2T) with integrated translation function. The innovation developed by artec technologies opens up completely new perspectives for international media analysis and at the same time leads to a considerable relief of the user's work processes. The XENTAURIX Media Platform enables the almost real-time reading of TV, radio and webcast programmes from all over the world in their own target language. This new development brings broadcasters, press and news agencies, digital publishers, security forces (B.O.S.), crisis centres as well as financial and economic sectors into a new era of news processing. News broadcasts and features can be followed in real time with low latency as a transcript in the desired target language. The platform records everything so that transcribed video clips can be created and shared during or after a broadcast. This is particularly invaluable for current events. The speech-to-text application works autonomously and does not require an external service provider. With support for more than 50 source languages and up to 30 target languages, taking into account spelling and grammar rules, this application is rewriting the way media content is analysed, processed and documented. The XENTAURIX platform is available as an in-house system or cloud service and offers maximum flexibility. It can simultaneously process from a few to thousands of channels. artec technologies AG will present its new AI solution and other innovations at the international broadcast trade fair IBC in Amsterdam from 15 to 18 September 2023 (exhibition stand number 7.A40).

About artec technologies AG

The listed company artec technologies AG (ISIN DE0005209589) from Diepholz (Germany) develops and produces innovative software and system solutions for the transmission, recording and evaluation of video, audio and metadata in networks and the Internet. artec offers its customers a complete service (project planning, commissioning, service & support) for both the standard products and the special developments and cloud services. Customers are national and international broadcasting companies, media houses, security authorities and industrial companies.

