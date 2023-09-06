

AIXTRON launches G10-GaN for Power Electronics market The new solution provides best-in-class performance in a compact cluster for high-volume manufacturing of Gallium Nitride (GaN) based power and RF devices. Herzogenrath, September 6, 2023 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), the leading supplier of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, launches a new cluster solution for GaN based power and radio frequency (RF) devices. The G10-GaN and all its new innovative features are currently being presented at the SEMICON Taiwan (September 6-8, 2023) in Taipei. The new platform offers best-in-class performance, an all-new compact design, and overall lowest cost per wafer. “We are proud that our new G10-GaN platform has already been qualified for volume production of GaN Power devices by a leadingdevice manufacturer. The new platform delivers twice the productivity per cleanroom area than our previproduct while enabling a new level of material uniformities, unlocking new levers of competitiveness for our customers,” says Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE. And he further explains the importance of GaN-based technologies:“We are living in very exciting times, as GaN power devices are set to play a decisive role in reducing global CO2 emissions by offering a much more efficient power conversion than conventional silicon (Si), reducing losses by a factor of two to three. We expect this market to grow continually by the end of the decade and beyond. Today, GaN has already replaced silicon for fast chargers used in mobile devices, and we see an increasing demand for data centers or solar applications.” AIXTRON has been pioneering GaN on Si process and hardware development for more than 20 years. The company's AIX G5+ C planetary reactor was the first fully automated GaN MOCVD system thanks to In-Situ Cleaning and Cassette-to-Cassette automation – and has been established today as the tool of record for the GaN power industry. The all-new G10-GaN cluster solution builds on the same fundamentals while extending each single performance metric. Packed in a new, compact layout to take advantage of the smallest cleanroom space, the platform comes with novel reactor inlets, improving material uniformity by a factor of two for optimum device yields. On-board sensors are complemented by a new software suite and fingerprint solutions to ensure the system consistently delivers the same performance run after run, between maintenance for all process modules – extending the equipment uptime by more than 5 percent compared to the previgeneration. The cluster can be equipped with up to three process modules, delivering a record capacity of 15x200 mm wafers thanks to Planetary batch reactor technology – enabling a 25 percent cost reduction per wafer compared to previproducts.

e-mail About AIXTRON AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications. Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“contemplate”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“continue” and“estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

