Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2024

06.09.2023 / 14:20 CET/CEST

Nordea Bank Abp's financial reporting in 2024 Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Financial calendar

6 September 2023 at 14.00 EET Nordea Bank Abp will publish the following financial reports in 2024:

Fourth-quarter and full-year results 2023 on 5 February 2024

First-quarter results 2024 on 18 April 2024

Second-quarter and half-year results 2024 on 15 July 2024 Third-quarter and January-September results 2024 on 17 October 2024 The Annual Report and Capital and Risk Management Report for 2023 will be published in week 9, 2024, at the latest. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp will be held in Helsinki on 21 March 2024. The record date for possible ordinary dividend payment to be decided at the AGM for the financial year 2023 is 25 March 2024. The earliest payment date for such dividend is 3 April 2024. Nordea follows a silent period that lasts from the fifth banking day after a financial quarter ends until the financial report for the corresponding period has been made public. You can find Nordea's financial calendar on our website nordea. For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 14.00 EET on 6 September 2023.

Language: English Company: Nordea Bank Abp Smålandsgatan 17 105 71 Stockholm Sweden ISIN: FI4000297767 Valor: A2N6F4 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1720423



