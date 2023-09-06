Ramagya Group Of Schools Honours Teachers With Heartfelt Teacher's Day Celebration

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India In a heartwarming tribute to the backbone of education, Ramagya Group of Schools

held a special assembly to express gratitude and appreciation to its dedicated teachers. Under the leadership of Mrs. Rajni Gupta, the esteemed Director of the institution, this celebration was a testament to the unwavering commitment of Ramagya School towards its teaching fraternity.



Teachers and Students enjoying teachers day at Ramagya School





Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future, and at Ramagya, they are not just educators but mentors who inspire and guide. The words of William Arthur Ward, " The great teacher inspires ", resonate deeply at Ramagya, where teachers exemplify boundless enthusiasm and unshakable belief in their students' potential.





To mark this special day, students of Ramagya School prepared delightful shows that brought smiles to the faces of their beloved teachers. The teachers, in return, celebrated with their students, hosting class parties filled with laughter and bonding.





In the spirit of appreciation, games and activities were organized, allowing teachers to experience the joy and value they bring to the Ramagya family. A special lunch party was organized, providing an opportunity for everyone to come together and cherish the precimoments of camaraderie.





Mrs. Rajni Gupta, Director of Ramagya Group of Schools, extended her heartfelt gratitude to the teaching staff for their invaluable mentorship. She acknowledged that these educators not only impart knowledge but also nurture self-confidence and dreams in their students, leaving a lasting positive impact on their lives.





Mrs. Rajni Gupta, Director of Ramagya Group of Schools





Wishing them on the occasion, Mrs. Gupta said,“Happy Teacher's Day! I wanted to take a moment to send you a heartfelt message of motivation and gratitude.” She further quoted, "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires," - William Arthur Ward.





She continued,“You, dear teacher, are truly great. Your dedication, passion, and belief in your students' potential are qualities that set you apart. Your inspiring presence leaves an indelible mark on their hearts, instilling confidence and fueling dreams. Know that you are making a difference, one lesson at a time. Your enthusiasm, kindness, and unwavering commitment are the building blocks for a brighter future. Thank you for being an incredible mentor and shaping young minds. Keep inspiring and making a positive impact. Happy Teacher's Day!”





As Teacher's Day is celebrated worldwide, Ramagya Group of Schools takes this opportunity to encourage its teachers to continue inspiring and shaping the future. With the utmost admiration, they express their heartfelt wishes to all the teachers who play a pivotal role in building a brighter tomorrow.





