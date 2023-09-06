Osaro And Mission Design Partner To Build Specialized Robotics Solutions

September 6, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

San Francisco-based OSARO , a provider of machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, has agreed a partnership with Mission Design & Automation .

Founded in 2004, Mission designs, builds, and integrates custom intelligent automation solutions for a variety of industries, including food and beverage, medical device, transportation and automotive, consumer goods, and more.

The partnership blends OSARO's AI-powered SightWorks vision software and control technologies for robotics with Mission's expertise in designing and deploying specialized robotics solutions across a broad array of applications in warehouses and fulfillment centers, such as depalletizing, kitting, and bagging.

E-commerce businesses and third-party logistics service providers can now automate even the most challenging tasks that couple robot flexibility with the ability to learn how to identify, pick, and place any object.

In particular, the two companies are targeting kitting applications, which combine multiple products, or SKUs, into one larger order that is packaged in a single box with a new SKU and shipped to a customer.

Derik Pridmore, OSARO CEO, says:“OSARO prides itself on developing partnerships with leading systems integrators and third-party logistics providers to collaborate and deploy reliable robotics systems for warehouse and fulfillment operators.

“We're especially excited to announce that Mission Design and Automation is joining the OSARO Partners Alliance because we already have two robotics projects underway. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the entire Mission team.”

Ryan Lillibridge, Mission vice president, says:“Our close partnership with OSARO allowsto deliver a strong integration of new technologies and ensure a happy end customer experience.

“At the end of the day, supporting our customer, delivering on their production needs, and maintaining the trust they put inis how we measure our combined success; working with great partners like OSARO enablesto do it.

“Our partnership with OSARO giveseasy access to its machine learning vision and control technologies for the design and integration of robotics systems across a broad array of e-commerce applications.”