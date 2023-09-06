Kivnon Reaches 5,000 Installed Mobile Robots In 20 Countries

September 6, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

Kivnon , a producer of industrial mobile robots, has manufactured and installed its 5,000th robot, representing a significant milestone in its history.

Kivnon designs, manufactures, and implements mobile robots that enhance material handling efficiency across varimarkets, including automotive, food, logistics distribution, and retail applications.

Juan Prieto, CEO of Kivnon, says:“We started in 2009 with a vision for new ways to improve intralogistics operations in production centers, warehouses, and distribution centers, along with a team of talented experts in material handling and robotic engineering.

“We are proud and excited to announce that we have now manufactured our 5,000th mobile robot.”

Kivnon's product portfolio includes small vehicles that tow carts or carry the load directly, tractors, and autonomforklifts.

The vehicles move materials and goods in factories, warehouses, and distribution centers. Navigation systems allow them to drive safely and efficiently in work areas without the need for an operator.

In late 2009, Juan Prieto and Luis Gómez, co-founders of Kivnon, registered the brand and designed their first mobile robot, the K10 model, which was the most successful product in the automotive sector at that time.

Growth continued as global economic tensions eased. In 2017, the company began its international expansion, entering new sectors such as logistics and pharmaceuticals.

Prieto says:“Creating Kivnon was a visionary gamble that has paid off. Automating material logistics flows is making a visible difference in all sectors. For example, in one of our applications in the automotive sector, it helped transform assembly plants into open and organized lines.”

Today, as digital transformation and the advancement of Industry 4.0 increasingly bring warehouse and distribution center functions to automation, Kivnon manufactures and deploys around 1,000 mobile robots per year, reaching a total of 5,000 units today. The following factors drive this growth:



The success of the K05 Twister model, which automates the transport of medium loads in confined spaces.

Expansion of distribution channels. Demonstrated commitment to simplifying logistical processes through the application of mobile robotics.

Luis Gómez says:“We are constantly attentive to automation trends and the future. We develop new products based on the improvement of our technology to offer even better solutions to our customers, including leveraging the full value of Industry 4.0, AI, and Machine Learning for logistics.”