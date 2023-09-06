Forwardx Robotics Agrees Exclusive Distribution Partnership With Richmond Rolling Solutions

September 6, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

ForwardX Robotics , an autonommobile robot company, has agreed an exclusive distribution partnership with Richmond Rolling Solutions, a provider of materials handling solutions since 1958.

This strategic collaboration will bring ForwardX's groundbreaking AutonomMobile Robot (AMR) solutions to businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

ForwardX Robotics is revolutionizing the industry with its intelligent AMR solutions, designed to enhance operational efficiency while significantly reducing costs.

Its state-of-the-art robotic fleet, developed by a team of over 250 world-class computer vision scientists and robotics experts, represents the pinnacle of technological advancement.

ForwardX develops the world's largest array of AMR products including autonomforklifts, tugger AMRs, conveyors, and more.

Using its sensor fusion and unmatched vision capabilities, ForwardX Robotics has garnered an impressive track record, serving over 100 reputable customers worldwide, including esteemed brands such as DHL, IKEA, TCL, and UNIQLO with over 2,200 AMRs in operation across four continents.

Its end-to-end solutions cover a wide range of applications, including material handling, picking, docking, and storage management, transforming warehousing and manufacturing operations globally.

Breon Winslow-Moore, CEO of Richmond Rolling Solutions, says:“Our exclusive partnership with ForwardX represents a unique opportunity for businesses to invest in the latest equipment to improve their processes and transform the way they operate.

“It's an exciting time for our team and we can't wait to deliver these AMR products to companies throughout Australia and New Zealand.”

By joining forces with Richmond Rolling Solutions, ForwardX aims to empower Australian and New Zealand businesses with the tools to stay at the forefront of global trends, ensuring their operations are future-proofed.

Richmond's extensive local support, knowledge, and engineering expertise, combined with ForwardX's leading-edge products, will pave the way for unparalleled success in the region.

Nicolas Chee, ForwardX CEO and founder, says:“This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that will transform the way businesses operate.

“By joining forces, we are combining Richmond's extensive local support, knowledge, and engineering expertise with our state-of-the-art robotics technology.

“It's a significant step forward in advancing the capabilities of materials handling solutions in Australia and New Zealand.”

As part of this landmark partnership, Richmond Rolling Solutions will establish Australia's first fully functioning demonstration center in Melbourne.

This cutting-edge facility will allow key decision makers to explore and experience the capabilities and benefits of AMRs firsthand. Customers will have the unique opportunity to trial and test the full suite of ForwardX's products.