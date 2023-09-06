Biomednewsbreaks Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: Bvxv) Rebrands As Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BiondVax (NASDAQ: BVXV) , a biotechnology company, today announced a change of its corporate name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics, which will debut on the Nasdaq under a new symbol, SCNI, on Sept. 7, 2023. In the past two years, the company has revamped its senior management team and pharmaceuticals development programs and recently announced its expansion into the CDMO business under the banner Scinai Bioservices. The new corporate name, which was approved by Israeli authorities on Aug. 31, is the company's latest step to better reflect its fresh start and new direction.“We are incredibly optimistic about Scinai's growth potential and ability to deliver value to our stakeholders,” said the company's CEO Amir Reichman.“The biotech sector has been through an extremely challenging time in the past 18-24 months, with low stock prices and scarce capital. We have nevertheless made tremendprogress executing our turnaround program with limited resources and believe we are at the cusp of building a significant and successful company. We have a sharp commercial foand a pipeline with blockbuster potential, steeped in science, strong leadership and an expertly designed technological base. Building on promising data of our initial NanoAb therapies, we look forward to continuing our current pipeline development and also identifying additional opportunities and developing novel solutions for unmet needs in 2023 and beyond.”
About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.
Scinai is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products primarily for the treatment of autoimmune and infectidiseases. With a state-of-the-art facility for biopharmaceutical product development and manufacturing and highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, Scinai offers end-to-end boutique CDMO services in parallel to developing its own pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms beginning with an innovative nanosized VHH antibody (“NanoAb”) pipeline targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. For more information, visit the company's website at
