Greenenergybreaks Roth Mkm's Upcoming Event To Showcase Companies Throughout Entire Solar Value Chain

Co-located with

RE+ , the ROTH Symposium will provide solar power industry executives and institutional investors the opportunity to meet and exchange ideas about trends and issues in solar and storage. The event will feature one-on-one/small group meetings with ~30 companies; (2) fireside chats with company executives, including meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, companies, and experts; (3) a keynote luncheon fireside chat by

Abigail Hopper , CEO of SEIA, who will provide the latest trends in solar; and (4) a“must attend” Oktoberfest industry networking reception.

The event is designed to allow participants to efficiently meet public companies throughout the entire solar value chain-polysilicon, module, inverter, balance of plant/trackers, developers, power producers as well as private companies and industry experts.

“Since starting this Symposium 17 years ago, there has been a steadily rising interest in the sustainability sector,” said

Jesse Pichel , Managing Director, Investment Banking, Sustainability, who is hosting the event with

Philip Shen , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability.“We attribute this to declining cost curve, increased government support driven by climate and energy security concerns, and a growing number of investable companies. Our solar and storage symposium at RE+ provides a unique platform for sustainable businesses looking to expand and investors seeking high-potential prospects.”

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Its full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit

.

