Reunion Gold Corp. (Tsx.V: Rgd) (Otcqx: Rgdff) Poised To Grow In Country With Exceptional Economic Forecast

Guyana president reports country has experienced a threefold increase in its economy since 2020 Projections forecast continued average annual growth rate for the country of 25% between 2023 and 2026 Within this environment, Reunion Gold is moving its Oko West project forward on the path to development, which could further contribute to the country's growth
As Guyana reports continued economic growth and recovery,
Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF)
is strengthening its position as a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield.
“Guyana has undergone a remarkable economic transformation, experiencing a threefold increase in its economy since 2020,” reported the Guyana Chronicle, the country's newspaper ( ). Covering a press conference held by Guyana president Dr. Irfaan Ali, the article noted that“the news of...
