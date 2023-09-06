Businessmen Want Tariff Increase On Imported Dairy Products

They said the import of dairy product hampered the market of locally produced dairy products.

Abdul Wahab Mohammadi, head of the Dairy Products Sellers Union in Herat City, told Pajhwok Afghan News the dairy production in Herat province has improved recently, but it could not be promoted in the market due to the presence of imported dairy products.

Mohammadi, said the lack of cold stores in the province also caused local dairy products not to last for long time.

Hamid Qawami, one of the dairy products sellers, said until the import of dairy products is not stopped, their dairy products market condition will not improve.

Bashir Ahmad Noori, another seller of dairy products, said the import of dairy products left negative impact on their business.

He said if government pay attention to the construction of cold stores, it would help all the sellers, orchard owners and farmers get economically.

They could supply their dairy products when there is demand in the market.

Local agriculture officials in the Agriculture Department also believed that increase in the tariff on imported dairy products could help promote market condition for local products.

Mohammad Jawad Tawsali, General Director Dairy Products Department, said local government strived to explore fair market for local dairy products.

He said currently tariff on imported dairy products was high and comparing to the past less dairy products were imported in the country.

