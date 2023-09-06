Global Platform Screen Door System Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamic Enhanced Security and Transportation Infrastructure Drives the Global Market

Governments worldwide foon improving their countries' transportation infrastructure and security and safety systems. This increasing fohas enabled several nations to update their current safety and security system through varicontracts and agreements by top manufacturers. Transit station modifications are constantly carried out worldwide to improve passenger safety and security. Platform screen door system with automatic operation are one of these modifications.

Brazil's transit stations do have platform screen doors, but by the end of 2021, the government plans to implement platform screen door systems at every station. The Greek driverless metro line is also getting platform screen doors, and construction should be concluded by November 2020. This hastens the adoption of these technologies, supporting the growth of the global market.

When a country's transportation infrastructure is developed, the transportation industry runs faster and more effectively. For instance, introducing autonomtrains has led to expanding the rail infrastructure in numercountries worldwide. A significant investment is also required to ensure the passengers' security and safety. As a result, developing country governments are spending a lot of money to put the most up-to-date technological systems required to ensure the safety of passengers at varitransit stations.

For instance, Greece will install platform screen doors on its driverless metro system starting in November 2020 to ensure that no accidents are caused by human error. Platform screen door manufacturers believe this will give them more opportunities to supply modern products to many countries. These developments in emerging countries present a chance for the platform screen door system market to grow.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.45% over the projection period. The study of North America includes the countries of the United States, Canada, and Mexamong its subjects. To reduce accidents and enhance passenger safety, the government has implemented varirules that promote the usage of platform screen door systems. North America, where the U.S. is currently ranked third in revenue generated for platform screen door systems, is led by the U.S. But during the predicted period, Mexis expected to proliferate. Platform screen door systems can now be used at numerlocations thanks to the transportation sector's recent heightened emphasis on safety.

Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.40% during the projection period. Due to increased demands for personal safety and security and population growth, the Asian-Pacific market is growing. Varitechnological advancements and infrastructure upgrades connected to metro stations, airports, and other transit stations are also happening due to government initiatives contributing to the growth. A significant growth potential exists in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rapidly expanding adoption of cutting-edge technology in countries like China and Japan. Numergovernment initiatives to increase passenger safety are expected to help this region's platform screen door system market growth.



The global platform screen door system market was valued at USD 420.40 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 674.88 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global platform screen door system market is bifurcated into full-height, semi-height, and half-height. The full-height segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global platform screen door system market is bifurcated into the metro, airport, and stops. The metro segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period. North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

The global platform screen door system market's major key players are Gilgen Door Systems AG., Faiveley Transport, Fangda Group, Horton Automatics, Manusa, Panasonic Corporation, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., Jiacheng Railway International, Stanley Access Technologies LLC., and Westinghouse Electric Corporation.



In January 2023, Gilgen Door Systems AG acquired the operations and personnel of French automatic door expert Copas Systèmes SAS as part of its growth strategy. The business, established in 1992, specializes in the selling, setup, and upkeep of safety and autonomaccess door systems. With 190 employees, Copas Systèmes is headquartered in Guilherand-Granges (near Valence). The business is a prominent player in southeast France, and it has a network of 7 branches that meet all the industry's needs and offer consumers a full range of services. For over 27 years, Copas Systèmes and Gilgen have collaborated successfully and have the same goals in mind for the French market. In October 2022, SL 35 and SL 45 units, part of the S.L. family of drive systems, completed three million cycles of TÜV testing, eloquently proving why our drive systems are perfect for demanding continuoperation. This certification establishes a new standard significantly higher than the one million test cycles that are now the industry norm. It enablesto provide our customers with a robust overall package when used in conjunction with our profile system.



Full Height

Semi Height Half Height



Metro

Airport stop