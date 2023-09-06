Global Smart Polymers Market Size Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamic Growing Use of Smart Polymers in the Automotive Industry Drives the Global Market

As a result of their capacity for self-healing, smart polymers are becoming more widely used in automotive applications. Smart polymers are used in automotive subsystems for cars and self-heal if any damage is incurred. These polymers will be employed in innovative components that boost car performance while costing less. These polymers are used to create intelligent actuators and sensors for autos. The expanding requirement for large-volume, low-cost manufacturing of devices with improved performance and high dependability drives the demand for smart polymer in this industry.

The need for smart polymers is growing, and research is being done to create new kinds of these materials with cutting-edge applications. Smart polymers have established and growing uses in medicine. It is expected that people will become more aware of smart polymers, their positive traits, and the purposes for which they are used. Smart polymers are expected to be used more frequently in the robotics, automotive, textile, and textile industries. This is expected to create significant growth opportunities for those working in the sector. The cost of smart polymers is also anticipated to decrease as businesses start producing these polymers in large quantities. Therefore, the factors above are expected to offer remarkable global growth opportunities to the industry participants in the global market.

North America is the highest revenue contributor, projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.95% throughout the projection period. Mexico, Canada, and theall research North America. North America is one of the most highly advanced regions on earth. Creating novel polymers, called "smart polymers," is technically challenging. Smart polymers have the unique capacity to self-heal any harm. This property makes smart polymers popular in the drug delivery, automotive, food and drug packaging, tissue engineering, textile, and robotics industries. North America has been the market leader for smart polymers globally because of their tremenddemand in healthcare, textile, automotive, and other industries.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.80% throughout the projection period. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the rest of Europe study Europe. European researchers place a high priority on introducing cutting-edge smart polymers for use in variapplications. For instance, technologists from Technische Universität Darmstadt in Germany apply ultra-thin smart polymer films to printing ink applications. Smart polymers are widely used in this area for both automotive and biological applications, such as drug delivery and medical textiles. The Bio-smart project aims to develop several smart polymers for biological applications with individual responses.



The global smart polymers industry was valued at USD 5,610.30 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15,937.47 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.30% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on type, the global smart polymers industry is bifurcated into shape memory polymers, electroactive polymers, self-healing polymers, and others. The shape memory polymers segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 14.70% during the forecast period.

Based on stimulus, the global smart polymers market is bifurcated into physical, chemical, and biological. The physical stimuli-responsive segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global smart polymers market is bifurcated into biomedical and biotechnological, textile, electrical and electronics, automotive, nuclear energy, and others. The biomedical and biotechnological segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.85% during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.95% during the forecast period.

The global smart polymers market's major key players are Lubrizol, Dow Chemical, Spintech, Akina, Merck GaA Evonic Industries AG, Autonomic Materials, Nouryon, Reactive Surfaces, NEI Corporation, Covestro AG, and BASF SE.



In August 2022, Brenntag Specialties and Nouryon had a distribution agreement for exclusive LumaTreat tagged polymers in the U.S. and Canada, according to an announcement from Nouryon. In March 2021, Ultramid Advanced, a new compound from BASF SE, was introduced for thin-walled connectors. Higher power data throughput in electronic applications will be made possible. It is projected that the company's customer base will grow with the debut of this product.



