Global Tissue Engineering Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising Need for Tissue Engineering in Future Organ Transplants

Drives the Global Market

Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine can help meet the increasing demand for organ transplants worldwide. Currently, work is being done to create tissue signaling and vascularization, which would mimic the functions of the original organs. There is a more significant probability of successfully producing intricate tissues and complete organs to meet the demand for organ transplants. For instance, human liver prototypes have been created using tissue engineering regeneration and bioprinting methods. There is a significant possibility for the commercialization of tissue-engineered goods because so many products are in the pipeline through variclinical trials and are expected to be marketed in the future.

As the prevalence of trauma injuries has increased, so has the utilization of tissue-engineered products. An increase in accidents, burn injuries, and other trauma injuries is another factor driving the market's expansion. One hundred twenty thousand eight hundred fifty-nine deaths in all were linked to unintentional injuries in the United States in 2016, of which 26,009 were accidental deaths, and 33,687 were fatal motor vehicle accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, the prevalence of trauma cases resulting from accidents is increasing, speeding up demand for tissue-engineered products worldwide. Numercompanies have increased their market shares for goods designed to treat tissue-engineered trauma injuries. During the projected period, the market for tissue-engineered products is likely to increase as accidental care unit technology is anticipated to progress.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.35% throughout the projection period. North America firmly holds on to tissue engineering technology due to the widespread availability and accessibility of items manufactured utilizing tissue engineering and the significant presence of essential firms and research organizations. The United States and other countries in North America, namely, are home to the bulk of tissue-engineered product manufacturers. The biggest tissue engineering businesses in the world, including AbbVie Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Organogenesis Holdings, and Zimmer Biomet, have regional offices here.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.90% during the forecast period. The five major European countries considered in the report are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. This region held the second-largest market share for tissue engineering in 2019. The tissue engineering market in European nations is predicted to grow steadily throughout the expected period due to the availability of tissue-engineered products in the region, the high demand for tissue-engineered products, and the significant presence of R&D laboratories and critical enterprises. Due to the prominence of manufacturers like B Braun and Tissue Regenix in the region, the tissue engineering market is anticipated to grow.



The global tissue engineering industry was valued at USD 3,434.50 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 11,526.51 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.40% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product, the global tissue engineering market is bifurcated into synthetic scaffold material, biologically derived scaffold material, and others. The biologically derived scaffold material segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global tissue-engineering market is bifurcated into orthopedics and musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin and integumentary, dental, and others. The orthopedics and musculoskeletal segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period.

The global tissue engineering market's major key players are AbbVie Inc. (Allergen Plc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (C. R. BARD, INC.), Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis Holdings, Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen), Smith and Nephew Plc. (Osiris Therapeutics), TissueTech Inc., Vericel Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



In May 2022 , Quali-Pure HGP 2000, a novel endotoxin-controlled pharmaceutical-grade gelatin especially created for vaccinations and wound healing applications, was introduced by Rousselot, the health brand of Darling Ingredients. In February 2022 , OBA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft product from Orthofix Medical, was approved for use in cervical and lumbar spine fusion surgeries.



Synthetic Scaffold Material

Biologically Derived Scaffold Material Others



Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Skin and Integumentary

Dental Others