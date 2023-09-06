Baby Cribs And Cots Market Size, Growth, Share And Forecast 2031

As a result of the rising demand for improved newborn safety items, the market for baby care products, including strollers, monitors, and cribs, is expected to grow in popularity and usage. Furthermore, the growth of nuclear families, particularly in developing countries, will assist market development. Manufacturers have been driven to make goods with additional safety features due to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) rigorsafety standards. This is also predicted to enhance demand for baby cribs and cots, propelling the baby crib and cot market forward.

Baby cribs and cots are in demand due to rising birth rates and population. More families are having babies, increasing the need for sleeping solutions. India needs infant cribs and cots with one of the world's highest birth rates. India's 2023 birth rate is 16.949 per 1000, indicating many babies need cribs and cots. According to the UN's "World Population Prospects 2019," 9.7 billion people will live by 2050. This increase will likely be considerable across Africa and Asia. Demand for baby cribs and cots will rise as more babies are born. As birth rates rise in some countries, the need for safe and comfortable newborn sleeping solutions will remain. Infant cribs and cots manufacturers will keep making products for growing families, driving market expansion.

However, newborn care and sleeping arrangements vary by culture. Co-sleeping is common and established in many cultures. Since parents may prefer culturally appropriate sleeping arrangements, demand for single-baby cribs and cots may be affected. Many African and South Asian cultures co-sleep. Parents sharing the bed with their babies is a natural and soothing way to bond. Such communities may have less independent infant cribs and cots. In "Maternal and Child Health Journal" research, baby sleep habits were evaluated across cultures. The study found that cultural beliefs affect parents' newborn sleeping arrangements. The survey indicated that Hispanic, African American, and Asian American households co-sleep more than white ones.

Consumer awareness of environmental issues drives a shift toward more sustainable and eco-friendly products in many industries, including baby products. This trend is especially common among millennial parents prioritizing child and environmental safety. A company might make baby cribs and cots using FSC-approved wood. These cribs would be coated and painted with non-toxic materials, preventing harmful chemicals from entering the nursery. This matches many parents' environmental concerns.

A Nielsen study found that 73% of global consumers will pay more for sustainable items. This shows that customers strongly choose eco-friendly solutions. Eco-friendly practices and sustainable baby cribs and cots can help manufacturers serve a growing client base, improve the environment, and boost brand awareness.

North America controlled the area market. Growing awareness of novel infant care and safety products will likely drive market growth at a stable CAGR during the forecast years. Furthermore, the region's rising single-parent population fuels product demand. In 2015, theCenBureau reported 13.7 million single parents. Consumer knowledge and concern about environmental issues drive the shift toward eco-friendly products in many industries, including infant products. This trend is especially common among millennial parents prioritizing child and environmental safety. A company might make baby cribs and cots using FSC-approved wood. These cribs would be coated and painted with non-toxic materials, preventing harmful chemicals from entering the nursery. This matches many parents' environmental concerns.

A Nielsen study found that 73% of global consumers will pay more for sustainable items. This shows that customers strongly choose eco-friendly solutions. Modern technology in smart baby cribs is propelling their appeal in the US. Positive efforts by private organizations and healthcare firms to create safe and comfortable baby products. In November 2021, Silicon Valley giant Cradlewise raised USD 7 million to sell smart baby cribs. Many of these activities will boost market growth. Eco-friendly practices and sustainable baby cribs and cots can help manufacturers serve a growing client base, improve the environment, and boost brand awareness.



The European market prioritizes safety and design. Parents in the region desire solutions that make sleeping safe and comfortable for their kids and match their home decor. Development of adjustable-height cribs and cots with clear sides. These tools allow parents to monitor and protect their children. European manufacturers use sleek, modern designs to attract parents who value style and interior design.

Additionally, the EU has adopted crib and cot safety regulations. Bed stability, corner post height, and mattress support are the safety standards and test methods for such devices in EN 716. This criterion shows the region's commitment to safe newborn sleeping. UK sales will rise due to e-commerce and smart and convertible cribs. UK sales of sustainable newborn cribs are driven by safety and environmental concerns. The European consumer's penchant for high-quality items also encourages design and safety. Parents like well-designed, durable cribs and cots that mix style and function.



The global baby cribs and cots market was valued at

USD 1.6 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach a value of

USD 2.5 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 5.2%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Convertible, Standard, Multifunctional, and Portable are product categories. Convertibles impacted market expansion.

Distribution channels might divide the segment online and offline. Offline market share is the biggest. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.

The key players in the global Baby cribs and cots market are Goodbaby, Silver Cross, Delta Enterprise, Artsana, Fisher-Price, Graco, Million Dollar Baby, Arm's Reach Concepts, Dream On Me, Storkcraft, Sorelle Furniture, BabyBjorn, Chicco, Natart Juvenile, Baby's Dream Furniture, East Coast Nursery, Kolcraft Enterprises, DaVinci Baby, Mamas & Papas, Bababou, Me n Moms, and Stokke AS.



In April 2023, The Evenflo ShyftTM DualRideTM newborn Car Seat and Stroller Combo were unveiled by Evenflo, a creator, manufacturer, and marketer of newborn and children's products. In April 2023, The Arm's Reach Clear-Vue® Co-Sleeper® Basstakes the top spot as the greatest Overall Bassin their omniround-up of the greatest all-around items.



Convertible

Standard

Multifunctional Portable



Offline Online



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa Latin America















