Al-Kuwari Heads Qatar Delegation To Economic And Development Affairs Authority's Ministerial Meeting In Oman

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's delegation headed by HE the Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari participated in the fifth meeting of the permanent preparatory committee at the ministerial level of the Authority for Economic and Development Affairs, in Salalah, Sultanate of Oman. Ministers of Economy and Finance of the member states of the Gulf Co-operation Council attended. During the meeting, many topics related to strengthening the role of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority were presented. Members of the committee discussed the initiatives and projects included in the work programme of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority to achieve economic unity by 2025, including completing the remaining topics of the GCC Customs Union and the Gulf Common Market.
