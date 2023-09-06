Qatar To Host Pavilion In The 23Rd China International Fair For Investment And Trade

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar will participate as a“Guest Country of Honour” in the 23rd edition of the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT 2023), which will take place in Xiamen from September 8-11.
The Qatar pavilion will feature several entities including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Financial Centre and Qatari Diar.
Qatar's participation aims to showcase its economy and prominent position on the regional and international levels, introduce the attractive Qatari business environment provided by Qatar for international businessmen and investors.
The country also seeks to highlight the incentives and initiatives to support the private sector and enhance the competitiveness and diversification of the economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the close bilateral ties between Qatar and China.
