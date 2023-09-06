How (And Why) To Buy A Home Despite An Uncertain Market

Buying a home can be stressful, regardless of economic outlook or whether a homebuyer has gone through the process before. But homeownership is a major step toward establishing financial stability and building wealth for future generations. Even in an uncertain market, it helps enable upward financial mobility.

Whether a person is a first-time homebuyer or they're looking for a place that better meets their current needs, obtaining the right loans and navigating the process can be daunting. Working closely with a mortgage loan officer to evaluate all available options can help make the process as simple as possible - and get homebuyers into their dream home all the sooner.

Even amid financial uncertainty and the chance of an economic downtown, purchasing a home offers the potential to build equity over time. According to KeyBank's latest Financial Mobility Survey , most consumers are still planning on making big-ticket purchases this year, with two-thirds (66%) intending to make at least one large purchase in the next year.

When considering purchasing a home, the following tips from KeyBank can help first timers and seasoned house hunters alike on the homebuying journey:

While owning a home does come with certain costs and risks, the potential rewards make it a worthwhile investment for the long road and, potentially, for generations to come. Real estate is a long-term investment and homeownership can help provide a tangible asset in an uncertain market.

For additional insights and resources on homebuying and other financial topics, visit the KeyBank KeyBank Mortgage Center

