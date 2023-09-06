Renowned Public Health And Design Leaders To Headline Iwbi's Well Summit

The event will feature continuprogramming, showcasing speakers and MainStage sessions including:



“Food as Medicine,” a fireside chat featuring Physician and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Mark Hyman in conversation with Nancy Roman, CEO of Roman Leadership, former President and CEO, Partnership for a Healthier America

“A Prescription for Well-being: Places that Put People First,” a panel convened by IWBI Governance Council member Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th Surgeon General of the United States, who will be featured alongside three other former Surgeons General colleagues about their perspective on the state of public health today

“Real Estate Reboot: Return to Office Won't Save Us, So What Will?,” with executives from HOK, Johnson Controls and Chandan Economics

“WELL PechaKucha: Stories that Transform and Transcend,” featuring storytelling from healthy building pioneers at Babylon Micro-Farms, IWBI, Lendlease, MindShift, Shaw Industries and Standard Chartered Bank Programming rooted in equity:“Lessons from Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Process: Centering and Celebrating IndigenWisdom” and“Using Investor Influence to Change the World: How to Move Capital Toward Racial Justice”

Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI

Physician and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Mark Hyman

Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States

M. Joycelyn Elders, MD, 15th Surgeon General of the United States

Antonia Coello Novello, MD, MPH, Dr.PH, 14th Surgeon General of the United States

Kenneth P. Moritsugu, MD, MPH, FACPM, Acting Surgeon General of the United States Leading chief executives from top firms including George Oliver of Johnson Controls, Eli Hoisington of HOK, Sam Chandan, PhD MPH MSc FRICS FRSPH, of Chandan Economics, as well as leaders from Lendlease, Shaw Industries and more

WHEN: Monday, September 25 - Tuesday, September 26, 2023

WHERE : Union Market, Washington, D.C., 1309 5th St NE

Registration for the WELL Summit is open at wearewell.com/well-summit .

Credentialed media should contact to request a press pass.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here .

