Aviation Week Network
Winners will be Recognized on November 8 in Washington, DC The Program Excellence Awards celebrate and honor programs that demonstrate excellence in execution across commercial aviation, space and defense around the globe.” - Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation WeekNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Finalists Announced for Aviation Week Network 's Program Excellence Awards
Winners will be Recognized on November 8 in Washington, DC
Aviation Week Network and its Program Excellence Evaluation Team have selected 18 finalists in a total of seven categories for the 2023 Program Excellence Awards. The winners will be named, and all finalists honored during the annual Program Excellence Dinner and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for November 8 as part of Aviation Week's A&D Programs Conference, at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., happening November 7-8.
The Program Excellence Awards categories are OEM System Design and Development, OEM System Production, OEM System Sustainment, Special Projects, Supplier System Design & Development, Supplier System Production, and Supplier System Sustainment.
“The Program Excellence Awards celebrate and honor programs that demonstrate excellence in execution across commercial aviation, space and defense around the globe,” said Joe Anselmo, editorial director and editor-in-chief for Aviation Week.“These individuals truly represent the best of the best. The nominations were vetted and finalists were chosen through a rigorprocess conducted by a panel of judges made up of aerospace industry leaders. We are honored to recognize these industry standouts and facilitate sharing the lessons learned.”
The Program Excellence Platinum Sponsor is Siemens. The Program Excellence Evaluation Team is Boeing, Collins Aerospace, DAU, Elbit Systems of America, Embraer, General Atomics Aeronautical, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, MOOG, Northrup Grumman, and Raytheon Technologies.
The finalists by category are:
OEM SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT
The Boeing Company
Space Launch System
Dave Dutcher, Director, Airpower Teaming System Global Programs
Embraer
E-99 Modernization
VaneGonçalves, Senior Program Manager
Lockheed Martin
Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW)
Kurt Palmer, Director, Boost Glide Hypersonics
OEM SYSTEM PRODUCTION
Lockheed Martin
Orion
Tonya Ladwig, Vice President for Human Space Exploration & Orion Program Manager
Raytheon
National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) Ukraine
Laura Bear, Program Manager
OEM SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT
The Boeing Company
C-17 Sustainment Program
Dr. Richard A. Gomez, Program Leader
Embraer
Phenom 300E
Simone Gobo Barcellos, Director, Phenom Program Office
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems
India-COCO, MQ9B preproduction HALE-RPA
Mike Connolly, Program Leader
SPECIAL PROJECTS
The Boeing Company
Master GMD 9355
Geneen M. Tobey, Program Leader
Honeywell
Agile Implementation Excellence by Honeywell Aerospace Engines and Power Systems
Marlene Sharkey, Senior Program Manager
Lockheed Martin
Rapid Dragon: Palletized Effects Experimentation Campaign
Dr. Deanelle Hidalgo, Deputy Director, Air-to-Ground Missile Systems / Rapid Dragon USAF Program Manager
Dr. Dean Evans, U.S. Air Force Rapid Dragon Program Manager, Air Force Research Laboratory – Strategic Development Planning & Experimentation Office
Northrop Grumman
B21
Doug Young, Program Manager, Vice President and General Manager
Raytheon
SDPE Air Base Air Defense Experiment
Daniel T. Dyring, Program Director
SUPPLIER SYSTEM DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT
The Boeing Company
Spectrolab ISS Solar Power Module Program
Miquelle Milavec, President, Spectrolab
Collins Aerospace
E-2D Distributed Readiness Trainer (D-DRT)
Justin Murgia, Senior Program Manager
SUPPLIER SYSTEM PRODUCTION
Elbit Systems of America
AH-64E Apache Multicore Mission Processor (MMP)
Kevin Hitt, Program Director
SUPPLIER SYSTEM SUSTAINMENT
Systems
F-22 EW Sustainment
Daniel Harrington, Program Leader
Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS)
Zero-G HMDS+TM
Bret Tinkey, Bob Hess, Vadim Neimark, Program Directors
