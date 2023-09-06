The Sweet Story Of Crumbl's Pink Palette

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Crumbl Pink
Crumbl® Partners with Pantone® to Create Official Crumbl Pink
LINDON, UT, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Crumbl's playful go-to hue is now an official color in Pantone's palette; it's warm and nostalgic and perfectly pink. Crumbl recently partnered with Pantone Color Institute to create Crumbl Pink, a sugary pink tone that says, 'love at first bite.' Crumbl Pink embodies the warm smell of freshly baked cookies and invites consumers to continue making meaningful moments with those who matter most.
Pink Inspiration
Crumbl's recognizable pink pastel is well known to Crumbl's fans. What's lesser known is that this vibrant pink color was inspired by a Pink Cadillac owned by Crumbl CBO Sawyer Hemsley's childhood neighbor. The attention the car garnered fascinated Sawyer, ultimately influencing Crumbl's captivating and recognizable Pink Boxes.
“Growing up, I had a family friend with a pink Cadillac,” Hemsley said.“This car's eye-catching pink drew everyone's attention, and it felt so iconic. When Crumbl was getting started, Jason and I were figuring out how we wanted to brand the company, and the Pink Cadillac immediately came to mind. This color stuck with me for many years, and I knew it would stick with our customers. It was a color that was fun, inviting, and energetic.”
Just as Hemsley predicted, Crumbl Pink has since instilled a feeling of playfulness and fun for anyone who purchases a Crumbl cookie-whether that be a Single, 4–, 6–Pack, or Party Box. Crumbl Pink signifies friends and family coming together over the best cookies in the world. Crumbl's Pink Boxes have become a popular hallmark for the brand internationally.
Pink Visions for the Future
Since opening their doors in 2017, Crumbl has expanded to all 50states, Puerto Rico, and Canada with nearly 900 stores. Crumbl plans to continue opening more locations all around the world, where Crumbl Pink will continue to inspire more meaningful moments.
While remembering their nostalgic roots and the classic pink cadillac that inspired it all, Crumbl continues to promote a sense of coming together through fresh-baked cookies, warm and welcoming bakeries, and happy Crumbl Pink boxes.
ABOUT CRUMBL
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 890 locations across all 50states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Contact:
David Stephenson
Sr. Director of Public Relations
801.362.2196
David Stephenson
Crumbl Cookies
+1 801-362-2196
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107020607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.