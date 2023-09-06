Unlocking Passive Frax Earnings With Sfrax

This will be the primary source of funding for the endeavor.

sFRAX solves the dilemma of Frax's near-zero duration yield curve, which is analogto the Dai Savings Rate (DSR) concept.

Through this method, users can passively acquire FRAX stablecoins while contributing to FRAX supply growth.

It is essential to remember that sFRAX does not guarantee returns or redemption rights beyond the stablecoins that have been invested and earned.

By providing a low-duration savings option that complies with the ERC-4626 token standard, the launch of sFRAX aims to close the yield curve gap that FRAX has been experiencing.

This paves the way for integration with multiple protocols, bridges, and cross-chain applications, among others, and enables users to earn stablecoins at the“Frax Staking Rate passively.”

This new development enhances the stablecoin ecosystem, increases the protocol's liquidity , and encourages user participation in earning incentives while regulating the supply dynamics.

Users can deposit their FRAX stablecoins using the sFRAX contract, which allows them to earn an annual percentage rate (APR) in the form of newly issued stablecoins.

Users are rewarded with sFRAX tokens proportional to their proportional pool share, simplifying trading and transfers.

In addition, the Frax Protocol ensures that the sFRAX Vault continuously receives weekly deposits of generated yields, thereby ensuring that the APR will increase over time.