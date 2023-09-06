Resignations, Layoffs Shake Binance Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny

Patrick Hillmann, the Chief Strategy Officer of the crypto giant Binance, announced his departure on social media at the beginning of July.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Steven Christie, the Senior Vice President of Compliance, and Hon Ng, the General Counsel, had also departed.

The Wall Street Journal claimed in an article published later that month that Binance had laid off more than 1,000 employees.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters that the cryptocurrency company has been laying off employees.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, attempted to minimize the significance of the changes in his company's workforce by referring to the news about them as FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt), dismissing the reported figures as“way off,” and asserting that the exchange was still hiring.

Executive departures and layoffs have occurred amid increased regulatory scrutiny of Binance's operations in the United States, where the company has been embroiled in legal disputes with the securities and futures commissions, and in Europe, where it is facing investigations and has withdrawn from some markets.

Reportedly, the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Binance for possible violations of Western sanctions against Russia.

According to media reports, the exchange recently removed sanctioned Russian banks from the payment options on its peer-to-peer (P2P) platform and may abandon the once-significant market.

Binance has grown its user base to 150 million, adding 30 million registered users over the past year despite regulatory obstacles.

The exchange has recently resumed complete services in Japan on a locally regulated platform and has found a means to continue serving traders in Belgium despite being ordered to cease crypto services.