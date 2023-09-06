G20 Summit: A Look At Pm Narendra Modi's Hectic Schedule In Next Three Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the G20 is all set to take place from 9 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Jakarta on 6 September to participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.However, he will have a hectic schedule in the run-up to the G20 Summit this week. As per news agency ANI, PM Modi chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers as well as CabMinisters on Wednesday.PM Modi will leave for Jakarta at 8 pm, spend 7 hours on the flight, and reach the destination at 3 am IST on 7 September.Before leaving for Jakarta, PM Modi took to X and wrote,“Leaving for Jakarta to take part in ASEAN related meetings. This includes the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, which focuses on a partnership we greatly cherish. I will also take part in the 18th East Asia Summit, which focuses on important developmental sectors like healthcare, environment and digital innovations.”ALSO READ: We support India in hosting G20 summit, ready to work, improve relations: ChinaFollowing this, he will leave for the venue of the ASEAN-India Summit at 7 and participate in the East-Asia Summit at 8:45 am IST, added the report.Soon after the meeting, PM Modi will depart for the airport and emplane for Delhi at 11:45 am, as he is expected to reach the national capital by 6.45 pm on Thursday.Since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic partnership in 2022, the ASEAN-India Summit will be the first. The Summit aims to review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity for the ASEAN countries' leaders and its eight dialogue partners -- including India -- to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.PM Modi will hold an important bilateral meeting with three countries, includingPresident Joe Biden on 8 September.The G20 Summit will take place in the national capital on 9-10 September.With agency inputs.
MENAFN06092023007365015876ID1107020572
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.