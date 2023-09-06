Nutrient Survival's Top 10 Things Needed For Disaster Preparedness: A Comprehensive Guide

RENO, Nev., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's extreme weather environment, disaster preparedness has become an essential aspect of life. National Preparedness Month is an observance each September – during peak hurricane a fire seasons – to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. The relevancy of this month has been heightened this last month, with Maui wildfires, hurricanes in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and first ever hurricane warnings in California.

Nutrient Survival is committed to promoting disaster preparedness and has compiled a list of the "Top 10 Things Needed for Disaster Preparedness"

Former Army Ranger and Nutrient Survival CEO, Eric Christianson, outlines his critical 10 steps for disaster preparedness, to help individuals and communities stay safe and resilient during challenging times.

"Being prepared isn't about panic," Christianson urges. "It's about responsibility and readiness for you and your family. It's about protecting what you love."

Christianson encourages everyone to not only collect these essential items but also to regularly review and refresh their disaster preparedness kits.

Applying Special Ops Grade nutrition science to Nutrient Survival Emergency Food Kits, Christianson has mastered a patented process that achieves two of the most important elements of nutrition, how to pack in flavor and nutrients. With no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, every meal serving provides 40 essential nutrients including 14 vitamins, 14 minerals, 9 Amino Acids (Protein), Omega-3s, Omega-6s and fiber. Compared to other survival food, Nutrient Survival has 6x more nutrients and a 15-year shelf life

"Surviving and thriving are not mutually exclusive in disaster scenarios," added Christianson. "The human body and mind require nutrients and taste quality to operate properly. If one piece of the equation is missing, the entire system is off balance. And that means you can't operate at your best, which is essential at times of challenge and stress."

About Nutrient Survival

Survival LLC is an end-to-end food technology company offering nutrient dense survival food for emergencies and every day. Nutrient Survival has experienced explosive growth since its introduction in 2020, behind its patented nutrient dense products and compelling brand proposition. Designed to the same nutritional requirements of themilitary for its elite Special

Ops units, the brand delivers six times more nutrition than any other survival food brand.

