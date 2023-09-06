Fortune Media And Great Place To Work® Name Intellimize To 2023 Best Small Workplaces List, Ranking No. 7

"We are humbled to be recognized as one of the

Best Small WorkplacesTM for 2023," said Guy Yalif, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellimize. "We are grateful for our passionate and dedicated employees who have not only helpedbuild a positive company culture but who make working at Intellimize a truly special experience every single day."

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. To determine the Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 32,000 employees from

Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Any organization can be great, no matter the size of their payroll or the size of their bottom line," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These remarkable companies know that the high-trust culture they've built can compete with companies of any size."

Fortune

Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, "Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Small Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn't take a big headcount to make a big impact."

Intellimize has been Great Place To Work CertifiedTM since 2022 and ranked #37 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay AreaTM 2023 (Small And Medium) List. Intellimize was also named to Inc. Magazine's Annual Best Workplaces List for 2023 and ranked #1387 on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

About Intellimize

Intellimize is the only codeless SaaS platform that uses AI to optimize for 1:1 personalized website experiences across the entire buyer's journey. Marketing teams gain a competitive edge when using Intellimize to drive efficient pipeline and revenue growth in a cookieless world. Leading marketing teams at Gong, Okta, Drift, Sumo Logic, Coupa and more trust Intellimize to inspire, test and learn faster, drive revenue, and be more efficient. Intellimize is backed by Cobalt Capital, Addition, Amplify Partners, Homebrew, and Precursor Ventures. Learn more on the Intellimize website or follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the

Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

greatplacetowork

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorbenchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Intellimize