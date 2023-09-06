Passenger Information System Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Passenger Information System
Passenger Information System Market Is Likely to Experience a Massive Growth in Near Future Passenger Information System Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger” - Criag FrancisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Passenger Information System market to witness a CAGR of 14.60% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Passenger Information System Market Breakdown by Application (Airway & Waterway, Railway, Roadway) by Type (Hardware, Solutions, Services) by Location (On-Board, In Station) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe,. The Passenger Information System market size is estimated to increase by USD 19.7 Billion at a CAGR of 14.60% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 26.5 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Passenger Information System Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Passenger Information System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Advantech (Taiwan), Alstom (France), Wabtec (United States), Cubic (United States), Ci(United States), ST Engineering (Singapore), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Atos SE (France), Televic Group (Belgium)
Definition:
Passenger Information Systems (PIS) are technology-driven solutions designed to provide real-time information to passengers traveling in varimodes of transportation, such as buses, trains, trams, and subways. These systems deliver crucial information, including schedules, route updates, delays, and safety instructions, to enhance the overall passenger experience.
Market Trends:
Digital Transformation: Integration of digital displays, mobile apps, and IoT devices for real-time updates.
Market Drivers:
Urbanization: Increasing urban population and demand for efficient public transportation systems.
Market Opportunities:
Global Expansion: Opportunities in emerging markets for PIS deployment.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Passenger Information System Market: Hardware, Solutions, Services
Key Applications/end-users of Passenger Information System Market: Airway & Waterway, Railway, Roadway
With this report you will learn:
.Who the leading players are in Passenger Information System Market?
.What you should look for in a Passenger Information System
.What trends are driving the Market
.About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Passenger Information System vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit of this report?
.Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Passenger Information System
.Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Passenger Information System for large and enterprise level organizations
.Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
.Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
List of players profiled in this report: Advantech (Taiwan), Alstom (France), Wabtec (United States), Cubic (United States), Ci(United States), ST Engineering (Singapore), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), EKE-Electronics (Finland), Atos SE (France), Televic Group (Belgium)
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Passenger Information System Market
Passenger Information System Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Hardware, Solutions, Services)
Passenger Information System Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Airway & Waterway, Railway, Roadway) (2022-2028)
Passenger Information System Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Passenger Information System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Passenger Information System Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Hardware, Solutions, Services)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Passenger Information System
Passenger Information System Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Passenger Information System Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
