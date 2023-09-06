Love And Marriage Huntsville Star, Melody Shari Will Be Gracing Nyfw With Noir Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Melody Shari, honored at NFW "The Power 30 Cocktail" dinner, to recognize influential BIPOC individuals.
Medoly Shari, to walk on several Noir Fashion Week runways at NYFW this weekend. (Sept. 8th-10th, 2023)
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- New York City, NY - Noir Fashion Week (NFW), the avant-garde showcase spotlighting BIPOC talent on a global stage, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking addition to its Season 4 lineup. The upcoming edition, scheduled from September 8th to 10th, promises to be nothing short of legendary as it welcomes the featured model, fearless entrepreneur, and celebrity, Melody Shari, to the runway.
"I'm excited about New York Fashion Week because it's a check off my bucket list and the chance to expand my brand in another direction," shares Melody Shari. "I've been able to build platforms as an entrepreneur, executive producer, and television personality. Now, I have the privilege of entering the fashion realm, and I couldn't be happier about it. I'm thankful for this opportunity."
Melody Shari's passion for empowerment and her diverse background as an entrepreneur aligns perfectly with NFW's mission to provide BIPOC creatives with a platform to shine. Her participation in Season 4 serves as a testament to the event's growing influence and commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices.
This season's lineup also includes Emerging Designers Collective, Emma Effa, AJOVANG, and more, promising a breathtaking showcase of talent, creativity, and innovation. NFW's reputation as a launchpad for emerging BIPOC designers continues to grow, cementing its place as a must-attend event on the fashion calendar.
Furthermore, in recognition of the monumental strides made by BIPOC individuals in the fashion industry, NFW will host its inaugural VIP dinner, "The Power 30 Cocktail," celebrating those who have inspired and represented the community in diverse leadership roles. Esteemed guests, including Jibrial Muhammad (Founder, BWO), Shawn Pean (Founder, June79nyc), Rahul Malik (Head of New Business, BoF), Myles Loftin (Photographer & Forbes 30 under 30), Gaby Hirata (Global Brand President, Halara), LariGragaro (Fashion Partnership, Meta), and more, will be in attendance.
NFW Season 4 is proudly sponsored and supported by Holiday Inn, Pamper Me Skin Spa, Retail U, Lucy Lou, and Marg Skincare.
What's next:
With the momentum building, NFW Season 4 marks the last domestic edition before the team embarks on an international journey. Following New York, NFW and a select group of designers will jet off to Paris for the production's inaugural overseas event.
In keeping with its commitment to empowering talented BIPOC designers and their businesses, NFW will host a fashion show in French lands, offering an exclusive tour for the community to explore industry giants and iconic landmarks, and establish connections that can pave the way for transformative collaborations.
"Fashion is ever evolving. Sustainability, diversity, and inclusion remain the cornerstones of NFW's structure. Why? Because "We Belong Here", we have always been here, creating, collaborating, and innovating, and we're just getting started“ NOIR Founder & CEO, Nichole M. Bess
About NOIR:
Noir Fashion Week (NFW) is committed to providing BIPOC creative talent and fashion brands with opportunity through an inclusive eco-system, built to sustain in the global marketplace through high-impact, experiential events and collaborative partnerships.
