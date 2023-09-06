Boots To Books Launches“Transition Masterclass” Video Series To Help Veterans Boost Post-Military Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANSISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Boots to Books – a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing veterans, transitioning military, and their families with innovative assistance in attaining competitive education and employment opportunities – is proud to announce the launch of“Transition Masterclass,” a comprehensive new video course designed to help boost post-military success.
The Boots to Books“Transition Masterclass” takes all of the pain points and areas for opportunity in the military transition and breaks them down into 140+ bite-sized videos – each taught by a relevant expert. Presenters include: company founders, Fortune 500 recruiters, financial planners, and higher education and benefit counselors. Video topics include: the resume, interviewing, entrepreneurship, upskilling and higher education, financial planning, mental health, and many more.
In addition to the video courses, the“Transition Masterclass” community site also offers discussion threads with individuals ready to provide support and expertise on a variety of topics – allowing veterans and their families to interact, ask questions, and make new connections.
“We host live events every month – and those have been very successful – but we wanted to develop an innovative way for veterans to have continuopportunities to learn and connect,” said Peter Cline, Founder and President of Boots to Books.
Boots to Books continues to build on the“Transition Masterclass” video library, and the veterans themselves have shared great insights and suggestions for the growing list of content.
“We're always looking at site statistics and user feedback to expand on learning topics – or add new ones,” said Cline.“For instance, many veterans have expressed a high level of interest entrepreneurship, so we are adding new videos and resources that showcase potential opportunities in this space.”
As an example, Boots to Books recently partnered with Harris Gubin , a well-respected national franchise coach and leader in the business community, to create a franchise exploration video series as part of the“Transition Masterclass” offerings.
“Franchising offers a wide range of benefits to entrepreneurs in these uncertain times, such as autonomy, financial stability, and a work-life balance that grants flexibility to do all the things you're passionate about in life,” said Gubin.“I know firsthand the benefits of finding that right balance – and it's my passion and purpose to help make that a reality for others, especially veterans who are looking for their next chapter in life.”
“Boots to Books has assisted over 6,500 veterans and their families – and distributed more than $140,000 in educational resources at no cost – but what I find most rewarding is the tangible impact of our work,” said Cline.“Similarly, the 'Transition Masterclass' site and video library is a fantastic resource, but its true value is the many successful next chapters it will help make possible for the military community we support.”
About Boots to Books
Boots to Books is a nonprofit organization that offers veterans, transitioning military, and their families assistance for higher education, professional certifications, and employment. The organization also offers virtual hiring fairs, mentoring sessions, and opportunities for military community members to live their best lives possible after service.
