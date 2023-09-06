Communities In Schools Of Georgia Appoints Rashidah Hasan To Board Of Directors

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities In Schools of Georgia has appointed Georgia Natural Gas Data Compliance Manager Rashidah Hasan to the nonprofit's board of directors.

With more than 15 years of experience in data compliance and project management, Hasan will lend expertise to CISGA in its mission to empower students to stay in school and achieve in life.

Rashidah Hasan, Data Compliance Manager, Georgia Natural Gas, appointed to CISGA Board of Directors

"Rashidah's

incredible depth of experience and commitment to our mission are invaluable to CISGA. As we embark on a refreshed strategic plan to achieve greater impact for the state, Rashidah's

combined skillsets will enableto better serve our communities, advocate for our students and strategically increase our efficiencies across the organization. We look forward to collaborating with her, along with our other directors, as we chart the future course for this amazing organization," said Carol Lewis, CEO of CISGA.

"I am honored to be appointed to the CISGA Board of Directors," Hasan said. "I am committed to empowering students, especially students who may not have access or equal access to education, to stay in school and achieve their full potential. CISGA is an organization that shares my passion to help build stronger, healthier and more stable communities in Georgia."

CISGA's unique model places a site coordinator inside the schools to build relationships with students. CISGA's success is based on the ability to build strong local community partnerships with school administrators, regulatory agencies, businesses and other youth-oriented organizations. Local CISGA sites tailor programs and activities to meet the specific needs of their community and schools. Types of programs include mentoring, parent education, technology training, literacy initiatives and youth leadership development.

CISGA began in Georgia over 30 years ago and is now part of a nation-wide network of nonprofit organizations. Its goal is to support youth and improve graduation rates, academic achievement and job and post-secondary school readiness. The organization's school-based staff partners with teachers to identify challenges students face in class or at home and coordinate with community partners to bring outside resources inside schools. From immediate needs like food or clothing to more complex ones like counseling or emotional support, CISGA does whatever it takes to help students succeed.

About Communities In Schools of Georgia

Communities In Schools of Georgia is the state's leading organization providing wraparound student supports and dropout prevention using an

evidence-based model

that places a site coordinator inside the schools to assess needs, build trusting relationships with students, and connect students and their families with needed resources. CISGA is part of a national organization committed to surrounding students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. For more information please visit:

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ). SouthStar also operates Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan) and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO ), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves nearly 4.4 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and more than 600,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

SOURCE Georgia Natural Gas