Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month: Early Detection Often Determines Cancer Cure Rates

"Catching thyroid cancer early can be critical in achieving successful outcomes," emphasized Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center . "Through awareness, education , and simple screening measures, we can make a significant impact on improving the lives of people affected by thyroid cancer."

The Clayman Thyroid Center is the nation's highest-volume thyroid cancer treatment center. Operating exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida, their expert thyroid surgeons emphasize several key strategies that help detect thyroid cancers at the earliest stages:

For their community of Tampa, the

Clayman Thyroid Center has rolled out an award-winning thyroid ultrasound screening program to propel early detection efforts. The program is led by Dr. Rashmi Roy, Director of Thyroid Surgical Services, and has detected abnormalities requiring further evaluation in about a quarter of participants. More concerning, the program has detected thyroid cancer requiring surgery in more than 10% of women participants over age 40.

"These individuals had no symptoms and absolutely no idea they had thyroid cancer," said Dr. Roy. "We've expanded this program throughout the community over the last year, but my YouTube channel bridges the gap and helps educate those I cannot screen in person."

Interestingly, the Clayman Thyroid Center notes that about 50% of its patients travel from outside the state of Florida, and 10% from outside the country. "Our process is very streamlined," said Dr. Clayman. "We have many patients who opt for our evaluation and surgery in a single-day program. They head back to one of our partner hotels after surgery, and head home the next day." In addition to partner hotels, the Clayman Thyroid Center makes the experience for traveling patients seamless by offering a complimentary shuttle to and from the airport and the hospital.

"Empowering individuals with knowledge about the importance of early detection is not just our goal; it's our responsibility," said Dr. Nate Walsh, Senior Surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center. "Our comprehensive approach ensures that patients receive the best care and the best chance at a healthier future."

This Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, the Clayman Thyroid Center invites you to embrace early detection as a powerful tool against thyroid cancer. For additional information on the center's initiatives and resources, visit

Schedule a full evaluation with the experts at the Clayman Thyroid Center here:

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the nation who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

| (813) 940-3130

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses, and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest-volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.



