Lm Funding America To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

LM Funding's presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 11, 2023, at 7:00 AM Eastern Time. A webcast of the Company's presentation can also be accessed at and on the investor relations section of Company's website at .

Management will be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference in New York City. To request a meeting, please contact .

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: