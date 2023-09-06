Reid Rasner Announces 2Nd Series Of Town Hall Meetings Across Wyoming

Reid Rasner - CEO

CASPER, WYOMING, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today Reid Rasner , candidate for United States Senate , announced that he will be adding more dates and locations to his weekly town hall meeting across Wyoming. We are calling it the "We The People" tour where Reid will be bringing his message of strength and leadership to the people of Wyoming.

"The 'We The People' tour has been a tremendsuccess so far. We have met hundreds of people

across Wyoming. Our message is simple, We are bringing much needed Strength and Leadership to Wyoming

and will represent Wyoming's best interests in Washington D.C.”

"This is about 'We The People'. Enough is enough. Barrasso has givennearly 20 years of failed leadership. We are making a change in 2024. Wyoming deserves a champion"

SEPTEMBER 16, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: WESTON COUNTY - Weston County Senior Center –

Newcastle, Wy. - 627 Pine St, Newcastle, WY 82701

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: JOHNSON COUNTY - Buffalo Wyoming Bomber

Mountain Civic Center - FIRE FOX BAND ROOM – Buffalo, Wy. - 63 N Burritt Ave, Buffalo,

WY 82834

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 – 10am – 11am: SHERIDAN COUNTY – Downtown Sheridan

Association - 121 Main St. Sheridan, Wy. 82801

SEPTEMBER 23, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: JOHNSON COUNTY – Kaycee Community Center -

Old School House – Kaycee, Wy.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 9am – 10am: ALBANY COUNTY – University of Wyoming

Student Union – Family Room - 1000 E University Ave, Laramie, Wy.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 2pm- 3pm: LARAMIE COUNTY - Pine Bluffs City Hall - 215

Main St, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 – 5pm – 6pm: LARAMIE COUNTY - Laramie County Library –

Cheyenne, Wy. 2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 – 10am – 11am: GOSHEN COUNTY – Lincoln Community

Complex, Conestoba Room – Torrington, Wy. - 2200-2298 E D St, Torrington, WY 82240

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 – 3pm – 4pm: PLATTE COUNTY - Platte County Public Library –

Wheatland, Wy. - 904 9th St, Wheatland, WY 82201

