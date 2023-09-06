Pixalate: Apple Iphone Gains 10% Quarterly Device Market Share In Asia-Pacific In Q2 2023

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, andpliance analytics platform fornnected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q 2 2023 Mobile

Device

Global

Market

Share

Report .

The report reveals the top mobile devices across key regions (North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM) based on their share of open programmatic ad traffic, as measured by Pixalate.

Key findings:



Apple (iPhone) leads North America with 63% market share and EMEA with 35% market share at the end of Q2 2023

Apple gained 10% market share since last quarter in APAC, securing a total 41% market share Latin America is the only region iPhone does not rank first, withmsung and Motorola reporting 47%bined market share.

