Pat Ziemer Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Never Give Up,” Co-Authored With Dick Vitale

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Pat Ziemer, Visionary Figure Behind Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, has joined forces with sports icon Dick Vitale and other prestigiprofessionals from across the globe to co-author the highly acclaimed book, "Never Give Up." Published by SuccessBooks®, the book officially graced the literary stage on August 31, 2023.



Upon its release,“Never Give Up” made waves in the literary world. Securing top spots on Amazon's coveted best seller lists. In addition, it hit #2 on the NEW RELEASE List for both the Direct Marketing and Sales & Selling categories, while also ranking #5 on the NEW RELEASE list for Entrepreneurship, solidifying its staas a must-read for aspiring entrepreneurs and marketing enthusiasts alike. With its compelling insights and unwavering spirit,“Never Give Up" has undoubtedly earned its place among the best of the best in the world of literature and motivation.



Pat's contribution, titled "The Power To Overcome" has been an instrumental force behind the book's soaring success. Within the pages of his chapter, readers will find a wellspring of wisdom, offering guidance to triumph life's challenges.



Introducing Pat Ziemer:

Pat Ziemer is the owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness. Pat has been working full time with PEMF since 2002. The company's therapy devices are used extensively on racehorses, performance horses, and professional athletes. Several recent Kentucky Derby winners and numerworld champions in many horse disciplines utilize the therapy regularly. Many NFL, MLB NBA, NHL, MLS teams utilize Magna Wave Therapy.

In 2007, Pat began working with high powered PEMF devices. He branded the devices as Magna Wave and hit the road marketing the Magna Wave brand. Since 2007 the company has placed over 4000 Magna Wave devices into the market for private and professional use.

In 2019 he began the process of having his devices cleared by the FDA and CE marked for international distribution. One device is the Nova HD+ is now cleared by the FDA and two more devices are on course for FDA 510(k) clearance by the third quarter of 2023.

Magna Wave and Aura Wellness now services the human, small animal, and equine markets.

