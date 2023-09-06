Planet Smoothie Introduces All-New Bowls!

Dig into these mouth-watering bowls, available now in stores and online at .

PlSmoothie Mango Boba Bowl and Berry Brazilian Bowl



Berry Brazilian: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey.

PB & the Bee: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with peanut butter, blueberries, bananas, granola and honey.

Dark & Dreamy: Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with strawberries, bananas, coconut, mini dark chocolate chips and granola. Mango Boba : Your choice of açaí or dragon fruit base topped with granola, fresh strawberries, bananas and mango boba.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new lineup of freshly prepared bowls to our valued guests," said Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of PlSmoothie. "Perfect for breakfast, a mid-day snack, or even as a healthier end-of-day treat, each of our new bowls is a harmoniblend of vibrant flavors that will leave you satisfied and your tastebuds happy."

About PlSmoothie

PlSmoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. PlSmoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy and bowl categories. The PlSmoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, PlSmoothie was acquired by

Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala BrandsTM, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit

