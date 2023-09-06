Avista Issues Request For Proposals For Renewable Or Responsibly Produced Natural Gas

In 2021, Avista announced aspirational goals to reduce natural gas emissions 30% by 2030 and to be carbon neutral in its natural gas operations by 2045. To reach these goals, and to meet Oregon's Climate Protection Program and Washington's Climate Commitment Act carbon reduction requirements, Avista is exploring several different strategies, including transitioning from conventional natural gas to RNG.

The RFP is open to parties who currently own, propose to develop, or hold rights to resources, or those marketing a resource or portfolio of resources meeting Avista's requirements for RNG/RSG. Bidders may submit multiple proposals; each proposal may include certain configuration, contracting or pricing options. Avista anticipates RNG/RSG deliveries to be no earlier than January 1, 2024.

Avista anticipates proposals from both new and existing resources such as:



Landfill RNG

Biomass Fast Pyrolysis Synthetic RNG

Dairy RNG

Food Waste RNG

Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant RNG

RNG commodity portfolios (bundled or unbundled)

Carbon Capture with synthetic RNG byproduct

Hydrogen

Other RNG offerings meeting Avista's needs RSG resources from suppliers and brokers from majoror Canadian basins that has undergone independent third-party assessments or scoring for environmental best practices are desired.

RFP responses are due by Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The RFP and bid instructions are available on the Avista website at: myavista.com/RNGRFP

