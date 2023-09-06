Taskus To Participate In Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced that Balaji Sekar, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following investor event:
Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the Taswebsite:
Date and Time: Thursday, September 7th, 2023
Fireside Chat Time: 11:15 AM - 11:55 AM ET
About Tas
Tasis a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, Tasserves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, Tashad a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.
Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Investor Relations
Media Contact
LWolford
Corporate Communications
MENAFN06092023004107003653ID1107020405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.