Taskus To Participate In Citi's 2023 Global Technology Conference

Tasis a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, Tasserves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, Tashad a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

