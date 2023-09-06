Global Kava Root Extract Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15.89% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Kava Root Extract Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Kava Root Extract Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company's“Kava Root Extract Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the kava root extract market size is predicted to reach $2.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.89%.

The growth in the kava root extract market is due to rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest kava root extract market share. Major players in the kava root extract market include NOW Health Group Inc., Natrol LLC, Gaia Herbs Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Bolise Co. Limited.

Kava Root Extract Market Segments

.By Type: Kava Root Powder Extract, Kava Root Liquid Extract

.By Nature: Organic, Conventional

.By Application: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global kava root extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Kava root extract is a concentrated form of the kava plant's root used for its potential relaxation and anti-anxiety effects. It is derived from the underground parts of the plant, which contains kava lactones that have sedative properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kava Root Extract Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

