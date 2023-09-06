Kingspan Light + Air Unveils New Company And Product Branding For Streamlined Customer Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
GridSpan® Fiberglass Roof System (formerly known as Guardian 275 Skylights) at Texas A&M University Commons in College Station, Texas
LAKE FOREST, ILL., UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kingspan Light + Air , a division of Kingspan Group PLC, and a leader in daylighting, ventilation and smoke management solutions for the sustainable built environment, today unveiled its new product branding, exemplifying its evolution as a company and foon innovation, growth and the customer experience.
As part of its rebranding, the company is sunsetting the Major Industries, Inc. brand, and announcing new product divisions and names to simplify product understanding and facilitate a cohesive, seamless customer experience and specification process. The new branding represents a milestone for Kingspan Light + Air as it looks to strengthen its brand name and solidify its position as a leading supplier of comprehensive daylighting and ventilation solutions.
New daylighting product divisions include:
- Toplighting
- Sidelighting
- Canopies and Walkways
New daylighting product names include:
- GridSpan® (Fiberglass Roof System): Formerly known as Guardian 275 Skylights (from Major Industries, Inc.)
- UniGrid® (Fiberglass Wall System): Formerly known as Guardian 275 Wall Systems (from Major Industries, Inc.)
- Liteway® (Fiberglass Canopies and Walkways): Formerly known as Guardian 275 (from Major Industries, Inc.)
- QuadSpan® (Polycarbonate Roof System): Formerly known as Quadwall® (part of its existing toplighting product portfolio)
- PentaClad® (Polycarbonate Cladding): Formerly referred to as a general "Cladding System," utilizing Pentaglas polycarbonate glazing (part of its existing sidelighting product portfolio)
“The strategic alignment of our acquired brands has been a key pillar driving our actions,” said Tom Larwa, vice president of customer experience for Kingspan Light + Air North America. "Aligned with our mission of being an industry leader for comprehensive, quality daylighting and ventilation solutions, we recognize that the first step lies in optimizing the experience for our customers, partners and sales teams. With today's announcement, Kingspan Light + Air embarks on a transformative path, shifting from a portfolio of distinct brands to a singular, cohesive brand identity.”
As part of this transition, the Major Industries, Inc. website will be shut down, and all relevant information will now be seamlessly integrated into the Kingspan Light + Air website . New product division landing pages have also been created to help guide users through system offerings, and the site will offer some new functionality as well. Customers can explore a new comprehensive product catalog, access informative resources, detailed specifications and case studies, engage with interactive design tools for seamless planning and easily connect with the Architectural Solutions Team for personalized assistance every step of the way.
For more information about Kingspan Light + Air and its range of sustainable building solutions, please visit .
About Kingspan Light + Air
Kingspan Light + Air is a business division of Kingspan Group PLC, the global leader in advanced insulation and building envelope solutions. The North American division of Kingspan Light + Air was established in 2016 to expand Kingspan's vision of providing truly holistic building envelope solutions.
Since launching in 2016, Kingspan Light + Air has expanded both geographically and in terms of its solutions offering and shows no signs of stopping. The growing company recently acquired Solatube International, Inc., the leading manufacturer and marketer of Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), and previously acquired Major Industries, Inc. in 2021, SkSkylights in 2019, CPI Daylighting, Inc. in 2017 and Bristolite Daylighting Systems in 2016. Kingspan Light + Air currently operates out of five locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Ill.
By combining decades of industry expertise with core competencies in daylighting, natural ventilation and smoke management solutions, Kingspan Light + Air supports the creation of healthy and sustainable built environments while serving its customers' ever-growing needs. Projects include the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (home to the San Diego Symphony), the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center and Arizona State University.
To find out more, visit .
###
Beth McRae
The McAgency
+1 602-330-1996
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107020397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.