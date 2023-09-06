Me-Her-Us Seeks Sponsors For Women's Leadership Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Me-Her, an organization dedicated to empowering women, is excited to announce its upcoming fall event: Take NOte: How Saying No Can Bridge The Workplace Gender Gap - A Hybrid Event for AmbitiFemale Leaders. This hybrid event will be a unique opportunity for professional women to connect with each other and reconnect to their careers on their own terms.
Dr. Linda Babcock, author of "The No Club: Putting A Stop to Women's Dead-End Work" will keynote the event, held in downtown Cleveland. Dr. Babcock is a world-renowned expert on gender and negotiation, and her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes. She is also the James M. Walton Professor in Economics at Carnegie Mellon University and the founder and director of the Program for Research and Outreach on Gender Equity in Society (PROGRESS), which pursues positive social change for women and girls through education, partnerships, and research.
In addition to the keynote address, there will be a panel led by successful female leaders in a variety of industries. These sessions will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn about the challenges and successes of other women in leadership positions and to network with like-minded individuals.
Me-Heris seeking sponsors for this event. There are a variety of sponsorship levels available, ranging from $350 to $5,000, including the opportunity to have a promotional table at the event, have your logo placed on event materials, social media mentions, and/or stuff a giveaway bag with your promotional material. This is an excellent opportunity to get your company's name in front of a group of ambitious, successful women.
Founded by Sandra Wint in 2021, Me-Herhelps women (re)connect to themselves, their work, and each other. Disconnection often looks like poor body image, people pleasing, burnout, career unfulfillment, and mean girl culture. Through One-on-One Coaching, Sistership Circles, and specialty group programs, Me-Herhelps women shed the lies and uncover their truths. They (re)establish who they are and who they're meant to be through conversation and community.
