DIRECTOR DECLARATION
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Bram Schot, Non-executive Director of the Company, was, on September 6, 2023, appointed to the Board of Compagnie Financière Richemontas an independent director.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
